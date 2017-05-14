NBC bringing back 'Must See TV'

Story highlights NBC is bringing back its Must See TV branding

"This Is Us" will anchor the night and be joined by "Will & Grace," "Great News" and a new series from Dick Wolf

(CNN) "Will & Grace" isn't the only old thing NBC wants to make new again.

In revealing its fall schedule on Sunday, the network also announced the return of its Must See TV branding, with freshman hit "This Is Us" moving from Tuesdays to serve as the anchor.

The label was most closely associated with NBC at the height of its ratings domination in the '80s and '90s.

In 2014, the network abandoned its tradition of scheduling comedies on Thursdays, leading some to mark it as the official death of Must See TV.

For its return, NBC has slotted its "Will & Grace" revival to start the night. It will be followed by the second season of the Tina Fey-produced "Great News," "This Is Us," and the premiere of Dick Wolf's "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders."

