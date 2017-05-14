Breaking News

CNN 10 - May 15, 2017

Updated 5:09 PM ET, Sun May 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0515_00032520
ten.0515_00032520

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 05/15/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 05/15/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

May 15, 2017

Science-themed stories compose today's show. Computer science factors into a massive cyberattack that's hit hundreds of thousands of machines worldwide. Astronomy helps explain a dramatic eclipse coming to the U.S. this summer. And psychology plays into research on smartphone addiction.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10