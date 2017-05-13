(CNN) Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here are some pieces you may have missed in a busy news week:

Gasping for life: Syria's merciless war on its own children

Editor's note: This story contains extremely graphic images of dead children. In a CNN exclusive report, video footage of the aftermath of the recent chemical attack in Syria reveals the unsanitized view of what happened that day. (By Clarissa Ward, Waffa Munayyer, Salma Abdelaziz, and Fiona Sibbett)

Daughter, father, future doctor: Victims of unrest in Venezuela

Violence and unrest are tearing Venezuela apart. Lost somewhere in the spray of bullets and fog of tear gas are the stories of the dead. Here are their stories . (By Paul P. Murphy)