Two more die from injuries sustained in auto auction crash

Story highlights An SUV drove into visitors at an auto auction in Billerica, Massachusetts on Wednesday

A total of five people died and at least five were injured

(CNN) Two more people died this week from injuries sustained when an SUV sped into a crowd of people at an auto auction Wednesday in Billerica, Massachusetts, north of Boston.

The deaths were confirmed by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. A total of five people died and at least five others were injured. Those killed ranged in age from 36 to 55.

A family member of one of those killed was not injured but was taken to a local hospital due to stress, she said.

Ryan said preliminary information suggests it was an accident. She said the driver was a Lynnway Auto Auction employee in his 70s. He was not hospitalized.

"At this point, there is no evidence or information to suggest the incident was caused by an intentional or terrorist act. All evidence and information at this time suggests an accidental cause," the Massachusetts State Police tweeted.

No evidence of attack, intentional act in Billerica incident. Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/z164qn13wM — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 3, 2017

Read More