$5,000 offered for info on gunman after rare white wolf dies

(CNN) A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who mortally wounded a famous white wolf at Yellowstone National Park, the National Park Service announced.

Got a tip? Call 888-653-0009 Text 202-379-4761 Report online Email nps_isb@nps.gov Message via Facebook or Twitter

Investigators believe someone on Yellowstone's north side, near Gardiner, Montana, illegally shot the alpha female wolf between April 10 at 1 a.m. and April 11 at 2 p.m. MT, park officials said.

Hikers discovered the severely injured animal on April 11. Park officials euthanized her due to the severity of her wounds, according to the park service.

The National Park Service wants to know who shot a rare white wolf.

Preliminary necropsy results show the 12-year-old wolf was shot, park officials said.

Authorities are urging the public to contact them with any information that could lead to an arrest.

Read More