SWAT team kills inmate who took hostage at Illinois hospital

Story highlights Nurse who was taken hostage not injured

Inmate grabbed an officer's gun

(CNN) A SWAT team killed a jail inmate who'd taken a woman hostage Saturday inside a suburban Chicago hospital, authorities said.

The inmate, Tywon Salters, 22, of Chicago was fatally shot after negotiations broke down inside Delnor Hospital in Geneva, said Patrick Gengler, spokesman for the Kane County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department.

Tywon Salters

The hostage, a nurse, was apparently not injured, he said.

The inmate was receiving medical treatment near the emergency room at about 12:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. ET) when he grabbed the attending sheriff deputy's pistol, Gengler said.

The inmate then took a female hospital employee hostage in a room near the treatment area, he said.

