Inmate takes Illinois hospital employee hostage

By Ralph Ellis and Chuck Johnston, CNN

Updated 4:59 PM ET, Sat May 13, 2017

(CNN)An inmate being treated at an Illinois hospital grabbed an attending officer's weapon and took a hospital employee hostage, the Kane County Sheriff's Department said Saturday afternoon.

Hostage negotiators and the Kane County SWAT team have arrived at Delnor Hospital in the Chicago suburb of Geneva.
No injuries are reported at this point.
The inmate was receiving medical treatment near the emergency room when he grabbed the attending sheriff deputy's weapon, said Sheriff's Department spokesman Patrick Gengler. The inmate took a hospital employee hostage in a room near the treatment area, he said.
    The emergency room is closed but the rest of the hospital is functioning as normal.
