Trump urges grads to draw lessons from his outsider status

Story highlights "You aren't going to let other people tell you what you believe," he said

Trump appeared in good spirits at the end of a tumultuous week

Washington (CNN) In his first commencement speech as president, Donald Trump encouraged graduating seniors at Liberty University to draw lessons from his example as a political outsider, telling them to embrace being criticized at the end of a week during which he very much was.

Speaking before what the Christian university estimated were 50,000 graduates, Trump cast criticisms of his actions as a sign that he was doing honorable work in remarks that touched upon religion but were not particularly imbued with religious overtones.

"You aren't going to let other people tell you what you believe, especially when you know that you're right," the President told the crowd, to intermittent applause. "We don't need a lecture from Washington on how to lead our lives."

Trump appeared in good spirits at the end of a tumultuous week in which he fired FBI Director James Comey, leaving his close aides and surrogates to try to deal with the political fallout. In lengthy remarks, he ribbed the school's president, Jerry Falwell Jr., and at one point offered game-by-game commentary on Liberty's upcoming football season, their first in a more competitive college conference, the National Collegiate Athletic Association's Football Bowl Subdivision of independent schools.

"We love setting records," Trump said at the beginning of his remarks as he took in the crowd. "We always set records. We have to set records. We have no choice."

Read More