Ana Navarro criticized Paul Ryan's silence on the matter

(CNN) Republican strategist and CNN commentator Ana Navarro slammed GOP leaders for acting like members "of the Donald Trump cult," saying they must "step up and condemn" President Trump when circumstances demand it.

When asked about the tweet on Friday, Ryan told reporters that he was "focusing on what's in my control, and that is what is Congress doing to solve people's problems."

"I'm going leave it to the President to talk about and defend his tweets," Ryan said, emphasizing that he is working on other issues that matter to his constituents, such as health care and tax reform.

"I hate picking a bone with Paul Ryan, he's a friend of mine, but I think he needs to walk and chew gum at the same time," Navarro said.

