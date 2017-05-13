Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:The week in politics
President Donald Trump talks to reporters in the White House Oval Office as he meets with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on Wednesday, May 10. The previous day, Trump made headlines with his abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, the man leading a federal investigation into the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia. The move drew comparisons to former President Richard Nixon, who also fired the man leading an investigation into his associates' actions. Kissinger was secretary of state under Nixon.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Photos:The week in politics
Former FBI Director James Comey at his home in McLean, Virginia, on Wednesday, May 10. Comey was dismissed from his post, the White House said, on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. They cited Comey's handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, a controversy that many believe helped Trump defeat Clinton in the 2016 election. 7 things to know about James Comey
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Photos:The week in politics
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, deputy White House press secretary, takes questions from the media on Wednesday, May 10. Sanders said President Trump was considering firing FBI Director James Comey as early as Election Day. She repeated that Trump, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, had "lost confidence" in Comey.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Photos:The week in politics
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, May 11. He rejected assertions by the White House that FBI employees had lost faith in James Comey. He also said there has been no effort to impede the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the election, but he vowed to inform a Senate panel if the White House tried to intervene.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Photos:The week in politics
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves a meeting in Washington on Thursday, May 11. Rosenstein has expressed frustration at how the White House handled the James Comey dismissal and used his reputation as cover for how it was done, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Photos:The week in politics
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speak to reporters in Washington on Wednesday, May 10. Lavrov also met with President Trump later in the day.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Photos:The week in politics
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer holds a news conference after James Comey's firing on Tuesday, May 9. Schumer sharply criticized the President's decision and called for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling and any connection to Trump aides.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Photos:The week in politics
US Sen. Marco Rubio speaks to reporters in Washington on Wednesday, May 10. Some top Republicans said they were troubled by President Trump's decision to fire James Comey. Rubio said he was not commenting on the firing specifically, but expected the Russia investigation to continue largely unchanged. "I would expect the FBI to continue to function along the lines that we have come to expect it to function," he told CNN.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Photos:The week in politics
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, center, prepare to testify to a Senate subcommittee in Washington on Monday, May 8. It was a high-profile hearing on Russian meddling into the US election. 5 things we learned from the hearing
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Photos:The week in politics
Paul Ziegler yells while asking US Rep. Tom MacArthur a question during a town hall meeting in Willingboro, New Jersey, on Wednesday, May 10. MacArthur, who played a central role in resurrecting the GOP's efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare in the House, faced an explosive crowd in a forum that lasted more than four hours. Throughout the night, MacArthur tried to assure voters that his bill offered adequate protections for people with pre-existing conditions, but constituents struggled to accept his answers.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Photos:The week in politics
President Donald Trump is presented an honorary degree by Ronald E. Hawkins, right, provost and chief academic officer, before giving the commencement address for the Class of 2017 at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., Saturday, May 13. Speaking at the podium is Liberty University President Jerry Falwell.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Photos:The week in politics
Children gather around Marlon Bundo, the pet bunny of Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, during a reception for military families Tuesday, May 9, in Washington.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Photos:The week in politics
Jeanette Vizguerra, a Mexican immigrant who has lived in a church to avoid immigration authorities for the past three months, speaks after leaving the church early Friday, May 12, in downtown Denver. Supporters say that Vizguerra has won a two-year deportation delay.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Photos:The week in politics
Students turn their backs on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as she delivers a commencement speech Wednesday, May 10, at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida. DeVos was also met with some boos, and at times hecklers drowned out her remarks.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Photos:The week in politics
US Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, and former President Jimmy Carter speak at a Carter Center forum in Atlanta on Monday, May 8. The two seemed to agree on a range of major issues as they spoke at length about the current direction of the country and human rights across the globe. "Can y'all see why I voted for him?" Carter told the crowd. See last week in politics
Hide Caption
15 of 15
Take a look at the week in politics from May 7 through May 13.