Trump on Russia allegations: 'There is no collusion'

Story highlights "There is no collusion," Trump said. "We had nothing to do with Russia"

Trump called the Democrats "hypocrites" for their outrage at Comey's dismissal

The President also suggested he might cancel White House press briefings

Trump also denied reports that he asked Comey to pledge his loyalty to him

(CNN) President Donald Trump denied allegations of collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives in an interview Saturday night on Fox News, adding that he wants "to get to the bottom" of the questions about Russian influence in the election.

"Everybody's convinced: They say there is no collusion," Trump said. "There is no collusion. We had nothing to do with Russia."

But the President said it is "very important" to him that the question of Russian meddling in the election is resolved.

"I want to get to the bottom if Russia or anybody is trying to tamper or play with our election," Trump told Fox News' Jeanine Pirro.

Pressed by Pirro about launching an independent commission to investigate the issue, Trump suggested the current investigations taking place in Congress will suffice.

