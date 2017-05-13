Trump on Comey's firing: There's 'no right time to do it'

Story highlights Trump called the Democrats "hypocrites" for their outrage at Comey's dismissal

The President also suggested he might cancel White House press briefings

Trump also denied reports that he asked Comey to pledge his loyalty to him

(CNN) President Donald Trump defended the timing of his firing of FBI Director James Comey in an interview Saturday night on Fox News, saying, "There's really no right time to do it."

"Let's say I did it on January 20, the opening, right? Then that would have been the big story as opposed to the inauguration," Trump said. "I was thinking about it then."

Trump also called the Democrats "hypocrites" for their outrage at Comey's dismissal, saying they themselves were upset with Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.

In the wide-ranging interview airing in full Saturday night on Fox News, the President also discussed his dissatisfaction with the media and suggested a second time that he might cancel the daily White House briefings in favor of biweekly press conferences.

"We don't have press conferences," Trump said. "We just don't have them. Unless I have them every two weeks and do it myself, we don't have them."

