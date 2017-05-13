Story highlights Buemi wins Monaco ePrix

Led from start to finish

Heidfeld's landmark podium finish

(CNN) Defending world champion Sebastien Buemi led from start to finish to win the Formula E Monaco Grand Prix Saturday after a thrilling duel with his arch-rival Lucas di Grassi of Brazil.

Switzerland's Buemi in his Renault was claiming his fourth race victory out of five in this year's title race, extending his lead in the standings to 15 points over di Grassi.

Audi's di Grassi, who had won the previous round in Mexico, with Buemi only 14th, threatened to hit the front on the 51st and final lap of the famous street circuit, but the title leader held him at bay.

JUST WATCHED Supercharged's Monaco ePrix preview Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Supercharged's Monaco ePrix preview 02:10

"It is difficult to overtake here and track position is so important," said a rueful di Grassi.

"I had the better car than Seb (Buemi) today but he was in front," he added.