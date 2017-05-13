Story highlights South Korea says North Korean ballistic missile flew 700 kilometers

Japan says missile landed in water between North Korea and Japanese west coast

(CNN) North Korea launched a ballistic missile from the northwestern part of the country early Sunday, the South Korean Joints Chief of Staff said.

"Our military is closely monitoring for provocative movements by North Korea and is maintaining all readiness postures," a statement from the military said.

The missile, launched near the city of Kusong, flew 700 kilometers (435 miles), the South Korean military said. A US defense official confirmed that it flew that far, but said the US is still assessing what type of missile it was.

This is the first provocative move from North Korea since South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office. Moon has advocated dialogue with North Korea to denuclearize.

The firing of the missile could also be seen as an insult to Beijing. China remains one of North Korea's only allies and is responsible for much of the heavily-sanctioned nation's economy.

Read More