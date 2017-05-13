Story highlights
- North Korean diplomat chatted with reporters at the Beijing airport
- South Korea elected a liberal this week who favors a more open policy
(CNN)North Korea would hold talks with the United States "under the right conditions," a senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
Choe Son Hui, director-general of the North America bureau chief of North Korea's Foreign Ministry, spoke to reporters Saturday at the Beijing Capital International Airport in China.
She made the remarks days after President Donald Trump said he would be willing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "under the right circumstances."
Such rhetoric is in contrast with the sharp tensions between the United States and North Korea.
Pyongyang has sought to advance its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Washington has made a show of force in the region to deter their use.
The United States directed an aircraft carrier-led strike group to the region and deployed a new anti-ballistic missile system to South Korea.
North Koreans, Americans met in Oslo
Choe headed a North Korean delegation that met earlier in the week in Oslo, Norway, with American academics and former government officials headed by Suzanne DiMaggio, a director and senior fellow at think tank New America, Yonhap reported, citing South Korean diplomatic sources.
Other Americans in the group include Thomas Pickering, who had been a US ambassador to the United Nation and a former under secretary of state, and Robert Einhorn, who served as US special adviser for nonproliferation and arms control.
When asked what she discussed with Pickering, Choe answered, "I met with Pickering and I will discuss it when given the opportunity in the future."
She was on her way back to Pyongyang when she spoke with reporters.
'Track-two dialogue'
Yonhap reported that North Korea experts said the meeting could provide both countries a chance to explore talks.
The US government said it would not attach any special meaning to the so-called "track two" dialogue in Oslo.
"Track-two meetings are routinely held on a variety of topics around the world and occur independent of U.S. government involvement," a State Department official said, Yonhap reported.
South Korea's new President
Choe was asked whether Pyongyang is preparing to hold dialogue with South Korea's new Moon Jae-in government.
Moon, just elected this week, a liberal who favors a more open policy toward North Korea, won election this week as South Korea's President.
"We will observe the situation," Choe said.