The day the sun disappears is coming

Story highlights A total solar eclipse will cross the United States on August 21

Everyone in North America will experience a portion of the sun being blocked by the moon

(CNN) In less than a month, on August 21, the sun will disappear across America.

For a swath of the country from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina, it will look like someone just turned off the sun in the middle of the day.

Fourteen states across the US will experience about two minutes of darkness as the eclipse crosses from coast to coast between 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time in Oregon until about 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time in South Carolina.

Even if you live elsewhere in North America, a portion of the sun will partially disappear near midday. Parts of South America, Africa, Europe and Asia will also experience a partial eclipse.

It is being called the " Great American Eclipse ." And you can mark it on your calendar, down to the millisecond.