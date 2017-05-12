Story highlights Total solar eclipse will cross the United States on August 21

Everyone in North America will experience a portion of the sun being blocked by the moon

(CNN) On August 21, the sun will disappear across America.

For a swath of the country from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina, it will look like someone just turned off the sun in the middle of the day.

Even if you live elsewhere in North America, a portion of the sun will partially disappear near midday.

It is being called the " Great American Eclipse ." And you can mark it on your calendar, down to the millisecond.

It's been 99 years since a total solar eclipse crossed the country from the Pacific to the Atlantic. The total solar eclipse on June 8, 1918, crossed from Washington to Florida.

