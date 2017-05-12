Ohio shooting: Police chief, 2 nursing home workers killed

(CNN) A gunman on Friday shot and killed a central Ohio village's new police chief -- a father of six who'd been on the job just a few weeks -- in an alley before entering a nursing home and killing two employees, police said.

Responding police found the gunman dead in the nursing home in Kirkersville, a village of about 500 people about 20 miles east of downtown Columbus, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the gunman killed himself, Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said. The sheriff said he didn't know the motive for the shootings, or whether the gunman knew any of the slain.

Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario, 36, was responding to a report about a man in a street with a firearm when he saw the gunman an an alley behind Pine Kirk Care Center nursing home shortly before 8 a.m., Thorp said.

"I believe the last radio transmission we had from (Disario) was that he had the subject in sight," Thorp said.

