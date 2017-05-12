Story highlights The letter is found hidden inside the ceiling of an old house

It was written in 1945 by a woman whose husband was serving overseas

(CNN) Allen Cook and his daughter Melissa were renovating her house in Westfield, New Jersey, this week when they found a crack in one of the ceilings. What they discovered within turned out to be part of a beautiful, heartwarming love story.

"The envelope was old and yellow. It has never been opened. It was unbelievable when my son-in-law started reading it. In the letter she was talking about the baby she was going to have," Allen Cook told CNN.

The story -- which could be straight out of a great movie plot about love and its mysterious ways -- begins in 1945.

Dated May 4 of that year, the typed letter was written by a woman named Virginia to her husband, Rolf Christoffersen. At the time, he was a sailor in the Norwegian navy.

The envelope was marked "return to sender" and never found its way to her husband -- until this week. Allen's daughter used the Internet to find the phone number of someone named Rolf Christoffersen and gave him a call, leading her to his son in Santa Barbara, California.

