Story highlights An earlier plea deal was rejected by judge as being too lenient

The former sheriff is to begin servicing his sentence by July 25

(CNN) Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for obstructing a federal investigation into corruption and civil rights violations at the jail that Baca supervised.

Baca was accused of lying to federal prosecutors and the FBI about efforts by deputies under his control to hide a jail inmate who was cooperating with the federal corruption probe.

Baca also ordered a criminal investigation of FBI agents conducting the investigation, according to a statement from the US Attorney's office.

US District Court Judge Percy Anderson said he would have sentenced him to a longer sentence except for Baca's medical condition and long public service, the statement said.

Read More