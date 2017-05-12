(CNN) A giant steel falcon will greet visitors upon their entrance to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

With a wingspan that stretches 70 feet, and a height of 43 feet -- it is now the world's largest freestanding bird sculpture in the world, according to the team.

The artist behind the piece is Hungary's Gábor Miklós Szőke, who was commissioned by the Atlanta Falcons to make something one of a kind. In a stadium with numerous state-of-the-art features , this needed to make a statement.

"I have always liked to spark a reaction," Szőke says, "It is a special honor for me that I was asked to do this."

And spark he made, one he calls "the biggest" of his career.

Read More