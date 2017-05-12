Amtrak engineer faces charges in fatal 2015 derailment

Story highlights Eight people died and more than 200 were injured

State's AG takes private complaint and adds charges

(CNN) The Amtrak engineer in a 2015 derailment in Philadelphia that killed eight people and injured more than 200 was charged Friday with a felony count of causing or risking a catastrophe and multiple counts of misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter.

The second-degree felony charge that Brandon Bostian faces carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison . It alleges he was reckless in the operation of the train.

He also is charged with eight counts on involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and "numerous" charges of reckless endangerment, a second-degree misdemeanor, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Friday.

"I commend our outstanding team in the office of the Attorney General, (which) worked diligently and thoughtfully around the clock to enable us to be in this position to pursue justice on behalf of the victims of this deadly crash," Shapiro said.

CNN's calls to Bostian were not returned.

