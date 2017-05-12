Experiencing the best of Prince Edward Island

Springbrook, Prince Edward Island: No shortage of scenes like this on PEI. What Canada's smallest province lacks in size is made up for in stunning landscapes and incredible food.
Anne of Green Gables House: Located in Cavendish, this historical house was once owned by cousins of author Lucy Maud Montgomery and is said to have helped inspire her tales of Anne.
Cavendish Beach: One of several beaches that make up Prince Edward Island National Park, Cavendish was once a quiet rural community populated by a few Scottish immigrants. Today, it's PEI's most popular destination.
New London: Fishing harbors like this beauty can be found all over the island.
Covehead: Not far from the action of Brackley Beach, Covehead is home to a lovely golden beach and an Instagram-worthy harbor.
Darnley: For a close-up look at the island's wild coastal rock formations you'll want to head for Darnley's incredible Thunder Cove, about an hour's drive northwest from Charlottetown.
Thunder Cove: Just outside of the town of Kensington, Thunder Cove's sandstone formations are an awesome sight.
Lobster suppers: No island visit is complete without a good old-fashioned lobster supper. New Glasgow Lobster Suppers offers all you can eat mussels with every lobster purchase.
Lupines: The lady slipper might be PEI's official provincial flower, but you're more likely to come across wild fields of these beautiful blooms as you travel.
New London: The white heritage house where author Montgomery was born in 1874 sits just outside of Cavendish in the town of New London and is open for tours.
Greenwich Beach: About an hour's drive east from capital Charlottetown are the stunning beaches and dunes of Greenwich -- also part of the Prince Edward Island National Park.
Confederation Bridge: Canada's longest bridge, this 8-mile-long island icon opened in 1997. It connects PEI to the New Brunswick mainland.
Victoria by the Sea: This seaside community of about 100 people founded in 1819 is filled with pretty heritage homes, a chocolatier, some excellent seafood restaurants and a harbor -- historic lighthouse included.
Province House: The building where Canada was born. Sort of. The Charlottetown Conference took place here in 1864, kicking off plans that would lead to the creation of Canada.
Spinnakers' Landing, Summerside: Sitting on the harbor in PEI's second biggest city, the Spinnakers complex offers a nice selection of gift shops and restaurants.