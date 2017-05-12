(CNN) "Build it and they will come" has been Dubai's philosophy since the city went into architectural overdrive at the turn of the 21st century.

What this city of superlatives might not have anticipated is how it would be used by its inhabitants.

As towers have stacked up and new heights scaled, through design or coincidence Dubai has become a playground for adrenaline junkies, assaulting the city from land, sea and air.

What better way to see the Palm Jumeirah than by jumping out of a plane? Easiest way to get across downtown: zip line. Dubai's most epic vantage point? The top of the Burj Khalifa -- from the outside.

A tandem skydive gives you sweeping views over the city and desert as you plummet almost 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) toward the beach next to the Palm Jumeirah.

Describing the city's unique selling point, Chris Jones, who recently gave a presentation on "The Architecture of Adrenaline" at the Dubai Smart Skyscraper conference, says "Dubai has had to create an environment whereby people can come and do things they wouldn't normally otherwise do."