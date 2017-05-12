Breaking News

How Dubai became an adrenaline junkie paradise

Updated 5:35 AM ET, Fri May 12, 2017

Dubai's status as a destination for adrenaline junkies could soon reach new heights with the proposal for a giant BASE jump tower on the waterfront. Over 1,000 feet high, architecture firm 10 Design hopes the concept will shape the city's skyline for years to come.
Dubai's status as a destination for adrenaline junkies could soon reach new heights with the proposal for a giant BASE jump tower on the waterfront. Over 1,000 feet high, architecture firm 10 Design hopes the concept will shape the city's skyline for years to come.
The tower&#39;s design was modeled on the ascent of Mount Everest and includes &quot;base camps&quot; at different levels, says Chris Jones, partner at the firm. The tower would feature multiple jumping platforms, with the peak reserved for professionals only.
The tower's design was modeled on the ascent of Mount Everest and includes "base camps" at different levels, says Chris Jones, partner at the firm. The tower would feature multiple jumping platforms, with the peak reserved for professionals only.
Training facilities and an events venue are planned for its base, with safe landing zones surrounding the tower. Meanwhile, within its honeycomb shell extreme sports enthusiasts will be able to scale huge climbing walls and abseil down.

Whether the tower is built or not, the city offers a wealth of options for adrenaline junkies.
Training facilities and an events venue are planned for its base, with safe landing zones surrounding the tower. Meanwhile, within its honeycomb shell extreme sports enthusiasts will be able to scale huge climbing walls and abseil down.

Whether the tower is built or not, the city offers a wealth of options for adrenaline junkies. Scroll through the gallery to discover all the ways you can get your heart racing in Dubai.
Attach a wakeboard with two pipes to a powerful jet ski and you get flyboarding, one of Dubai&#39;s more surreal watersports. Daredevils can reach heights of up to 30 feet above the water&#39;s surface.
FlyboardingAttach a wakeboard with two pipes to a powerful jet ski and you get flyboarding, one of Dubai's more surreal watersports. Daredevils can reach heights of up to 30 feet above the water's surface.
One of the best views of the Palm Jumeirah is from the air. Skydive Dubai offers jumps from 13,000 feet in tandem, meaning you can enjoy the views while someone else pulls the parachute cord. Two thumbs up, indeed.
SkydivingOne of the best views of the Palm Jumeirah is from the air. Skydive Dubai offers jumps from 13,000 feet in tandem, meaning you can enjoy the views while someone else pulls the parachute cord. Two thumbs up, indeed.
Like everywhere in the world, BASE jumpers sometimes operate on the wrong side of the law. But Dubai has seen some spectacular -- and legal -- stunts. Soul Flyers World Champions Fred Fugen and Vincent Reffet broke the world record for the highest BASE jump from a building in 2014 when they scaled the Burj Khalifa. The jump involved three years of planning and training in the Swiss Alps. On the day the duo descended six times, on one occasion in wing suits.
BASE jumpingLike everywhere in the world, BASE jumpers sometimes operate on the wrong side of the law. But Dubai has seen some spectacular -- and legal -- stunts. Soul Flyers World Champions Fred Fugen and Vincent Reffet broke the world record for the highest BASE jump from a building in 2014 when they scaled the Burj Khalifa. The jump involved three years of planning and training in the Swiss Alps. On the day the duo descended six times, on one occasion in wing suits.
One of the best ways to see Dubai&#39;s epic skyline is by gyrocopter. Reach dizzying heights and look on at the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel.
GyrocopteringOne of the best ways to see Dubai's epic skyline is by gyrocopter. Reach dizzying heights and look on at the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel.
Requiring nerves of steel, the Red Bull Cliff Diving series showcases an elite set of the world's best super-high divers. In October 2016 the series stopped off at the Dubai Marina Pier. Pictured is Gary Hunt of the UK taking a leap off the 89 feet platform.
DivingRequiring nerves of steel, the Red Bull Cliff Diving series showcases an elite set of the world's best super-high divers. In October 2016 the series stopped off at the Dubai Marina Pier. Pictured is Gary Hunt of the UK taking a leap off the 89 feet platform.
Not all urban climbing is strictly legal, but it seems to be perennially popular. Just last February &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thenational.ae/blogs/scene-heard/russian-model-viktoria-odintcova-risks-life-for-dangerous-dubai-selfie&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The National&lt;/a&gt; reported a Russian model dangled over the edge of the Cayan Tower for a hair-raising -- and illegal -- selfie. But the king of the sport Alain Robert (pictured) climbed the Burj Khalifa with the Municipality&#39;s blessing in 2011. Incredibly, he scaled all 2,717 feet in just six hours.
Urban ClimbingNot all urban climbing is strictly legal, but it seems to be perennially popular. Just last February The National reported a Russian model dangled over the edge of the Cayan Tower for a hair-raising -- and illegal -- selfie. But the king of the sport Alain Robert (pictured) climbed the Burj Khalifa with the Municipality's blessing in 2011. Incredibly, he scaled all 2,717 feet in just six hours.
Escape the desert heat at Ski Dubai, the Middle East&#39;s first indoor ski resort. At 24 degrees Fahrenheit, glide down snow-laden slopes and attempt to jump a 10 feet ramp.
SkiingEscape the desert heat at Ski Dubai, the Middle East's first indoor ski resort. At 24 degrees Fahrenheit, glide down snow-laden slopes and attempt to jump a 10 feet ramp.
In 2015 Dubai featured one of the world&#39;s only urban zip lines. Thrill seekers begin at 300 feet and reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour, traversing through downtown Dubai.
Ziplining In 2015 Dubai featured one of the world's only urban zip lines. Thrill seekers begin at 300 feet and reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour, traversing through downtown Dubai.
Speed along Dubai&#39;s coastline on a jet ski past the famous Palm Jumeirah archipelago and Sheikh Island. Pick the right weekend and you can watch competitors go full pelt in pursuit of glory.
JetskiingSpeed along Dubai's coastline on a jet ski past the famous Palm Jumeirah archipelago and Sheikh Island. Pick the right weekend and you can watch competitors go full pelt in pursuit of glory.
Four Wheel Drives race through the desert as they partake in &#39;Dunebashing&#39;. Dune bashing is one of the most popular pastimes for tourists when they visit the desert, and involves vehicles driving at high speed over the undulating landscape.
Dune-bashingFour Wheel Drives race through the desert as they partake in 'Dunebashing'. Dune bashing is one of the most popular pastimes for tourists when they visit the desert, and involves vehicles driving at high speed over the undulating landscape.
XCATs -- short for extreme catamaran -- are among the fastest powerboats in the world, capable of speeds of over 120 miles per hour. Teams from the UAE are currently dominating standings in the XCAT World Series, and Dubai International Marine Club is a crucial stop on the tour.
PowerboatingXCATs -- short for extreme catamaran -- are among the fastest powerboats in the world, capable of speeds of over 120 miles per hour. Teams from the UAE are currently dominating standings in the XCAT World Series, and Dubai International Marine Club is a crucial stop on the tour.
British motorcyclist James West drives his 690 cc KTM Rally bike during the five-day UAE Desert Challenge Rally in Dubai. Less extreme options are available should you wish to take two wheels into the dunes.
Rally bikingBritish motorcyclist James West drives his 690 cc KTM Rally bike during the five-day UAE Desert Challenge Rally in Dubai. Less extreme options are available should you wish to take two wheels into the dunes.
If you&#39;d rather have four wheels when tearing through the desert, Dubai&#39;s got you covered too.
Rally drivingIf you'd rather have four wheels when tearing through the desert, Dubai's got you covered too.
We&#39;re not sure how good a surfer Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Chad Le Clos is, but he looks good in a pair of board shorts and ready to hang five near the Atlantis Hotel on The Palm.
SurfingWe're not sure how good a surfer Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Chad Le Clos is, but he looks good in a pair of board shorts and ready to hang five near the Atlantis Hotel on The Palm.
Visit the Dubai Mall and guests have the option to dive with the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo&#39;s resident sharks. Divers have the option to hop on a &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thedubaiaquarium.com/en/Explore/AquaticExperiences/Shark-Scooter.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Shark Scooter&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; so you can spend less time swimming and more time cruising in the deep.
Shark DivingVisit the Dubai Mall and guests have the option to dive with the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo's resident sharks. Divers have the option to hop on a "Shark Scooter," so you can spend less time swimming and more time cruising in the deep.
(CNN)"Build it and they will come" has been Dubai's philosophy since the city went into architectural overdrive at the turn of the 21st century.

What this city of superlatives might not have anticipated is how it would be used by its inhabitants.
As towers have stacked up and new heights scaled, through design or coincidence Dubai has become a playground for adrenaline junkies, assaulting the city from land, sea and air.
What better way to see the Palm Jumeirah than by jumping out of a plane? Easiest way to get across downtown: zip line. Dubai's most epic vantage point? The top of the Burj Khalifa -- from the outside.
    A tandem skydive gives you sweeping views over the city and desert as you plummet almost 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) toward the beach next to the Palm Jumeirah.
    Describing the city's unique selling point, Chris Jones, who recently gave a presentation on "The Architecture of Adrenaline" at the Dubai Smart Skyscraper conference, says "Dubai has had to create an environment whereby people can come and do things they wouldn't normally otherwise do."
    He has a point. A quick online search provides an exhausting (if non-exhaustive) list of ways Dubai can get your heart racing: Skydiving, sandboarding, dune bashing, skiing, snowboarding, bungee jumping, shark diving, fly boarding, microlighting, motorcar racing, scuba diving, jet skiing, quad biking, dune buggying, mountain biking, paddle boarding, ziplining, gyrocoptering, rally driving, dirt biking, speed boating, wakeboarding, surfing, wingwalking and zup boarding. (No, we hadn't heard of that last one either.)
    So where does architecture fit in?
    The extreme sports industry has augmented Dubai's architecture for a variety of tent-pole events -- a launch pad built onto the Burj Khalifa for BASE jumping in 2014, or a dive platform in the marina for the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in 2016, for example.
    Gary Hunt from the UK dives from an 89 feet-high platform at Dubai Marina Pier 7 during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2016.
    However Dubai could soon see a shift, with extreme sports shaping the city's skyline permanently.
    Architecture firm 10 Design have proposed a concept for a colossal BASE jump tower on the Dubai waterfront. Over 1,000 feet high, the design features multiple jumping platforms, interior rock climbing walls and abseiling points, with a concert venue, residential towers and retail space attached. It's a jungle gym of epic proportions, and its raison d'etre is adrenaline.
    A render of the proposed Base Jump Tower by 10 Design.
    "It's part of our culture nowadays," says Jones, also a partner at 10 Design. "Extreme sports and (an) adrenaline rush is a desire for a lot of people. The society and the culture and the architecture has to respond to that."
    There's a strong argument for regulated facilities like the tower. As with many extreme sport hotspots, Dubai has seen its fair share of illegal pursuits. The city is hardly unique in this sense -- a shoot-first-and-ask-questions-later approach is at the heart of the extreme sports ethos, pushing boundaries' as well as testing authorities' patience.
    Urban climber Oleg Cricket in action in Dubai, December 2015. Not all urban climbing activity in the city is legal, but Dubai&#39;s many skyscrapers have proved tempting for practitioners.
    Case in point: In 2008, Briton Dave McDonnell and late Frenchman Herve Le Gallou both accessed the Burj Khalifa building site disguised as engineers and BASE jumped from 155 floors. Gallou's fake ID badge read "Base Technician -- Specialist Fast Downward Moving Elevators," reported the New York Times.
    But authorities have since warmed to the publicity potential in these stunts. Six years later, the city in collaboration with Skydive Dubai invited Soul Flyers World Champions Fred Fugen and Vincent Reffet to the Burj to break the official record for the highest BASE jump from a building. Alain Robert, the "French Spiderman," most known for climbing superstructures without permission, was invited to climb the same building in March 2011.
    If Dubai loves anything it's a superlative, and the world of extreme sports offers plenty of records to be broken. The efforts of Robert, Fugen and Reffet, while remarkable for them, only burnish the credentials of the city's architecture further.
    "(Dubai Municipality) recognize that it's something that will attract people and attention (to) the city," says Jones.
    Whether 10 Design's tower will be built remains to be seen, but "the fact that these events are happening ... would suggest they assist and are open to such ideas, which is great."
    Pending approval from their anonymous client, Jones admits that financially the business model only "stacks up" when revenue from its surrounding facilities is factored in. Plus, government permission would be required for BASE jump activities, he says.
    10 Design say the tower&#39;s interior will feature climbing walls and a professionals-only BASE jump platform at its peak.
    There's nothing to suggest a lack of public appetite, however.
    "There's a huge focus on extreme sports in the region, supported by all the different social groups within the city," Jones argues -- Emiratis, expats and tourists alike, of all ages.
    Time will tell if this remains on the drawing board, or if the complex will kick-start an extreme sports-first approach to future Dubai building projects.
    But for a desert city that boasts a shark tank and ski slope in its mall, a climbing frame which would be the 26th tallest tower in the world is nothing if not on message.