Story highlights Norton holds rugby history with 249 tries

England winger revels in "amazing feeling"

Stars in Paris Sevens this weekend

(CNN) Fast-paced and free-scoring, rugby sevens is a sport for the speedsters of the game, and none is more prolific than Dan Norton.

The English flyer has run in a record 249 tries on the international sevens circuit, surpassing Kenya's Collins Injera last month.

With both men still playing, expect fireworks at the top of the all-time try-scoring charts, starting with this weekend's Paris Sevens.

Norton, with 39 tries so far this season, pulled ahead of Injera at the Hong Kong Sevens and added to his tally in Singapore to lead by five.

"It was quite an amazing feeling to be honest," the 29-year-old Norton, who made his debut in 2009, told CNN.

