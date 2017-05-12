Breaking News

Ferrari races a horse-drawn chariot -- who wins?

Updated 7:38 AM ET, Fri May 12, 2017

Ferrari driver Fabio Barone chases down a horse-drawn chariot in Castel Romano, Italy.
(CNN)It was the ultimate battle of horsepower, a sporting contest like you've never seen before.

Billed as a clash of ancient against modern, a Ferrari raced against a two-horse chariot in Castel Romana, Italy and, unsurprisingly, it was the car that motored to victory.
In a contemporary twist on the ancient chariot races, Ferrari driver Fabio Barone gave the horses a half-lap headstart. He was also driving in a wider lane without the aid of traction-control.
    But despite these handicaps, Barone's Ferrari 458 still surged to victory, kicking up clouds of dust as it passed the galloping horses.
    "A Ferrari launched in a straight line on sand is a bit like launching a car on a greasy piste," Barone told AFP.
    "When you get to the bend it's very difficult to turn. The main problem was keeping my car straight. From the first lap I no longer had any brakes."
    The race was staged on the track used in the 2016 Hollywood film "Ben-Hur" -- a remake of the highly-acclaimed 1959 film -- at Cinecitta Studios, just outside Rome.