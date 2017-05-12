Ferrari races a horse-drawn chariot -- who wins?

Story highlights Ferrari races horse-drawn chariot

Car wins by several seconds

Staged at "Ben-Hur" film set in Italy

(CNN) It was the ultimate battle of horse power, a sporting contest like you've never seen before.

Billed as a clash of ancient against modern, a Ferrari raced against a two-horse chariot in Castel Romana, Italy and, unsurprisingly, it was the car that motored to victory.

In a contemporary twist on the ancient chariot races, Ferrari driver Fabio Barone gave the horses a half-lap headstart. He was also driving in a wider lane without the aid of traction-control.

