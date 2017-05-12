Story highlights Trump's statement on F-35s in Japan don't jibe with facts

US President also criticizes new aircraft carrier program

(CNN) US President Donald Trump thinks the F-35 fighter is "pretty cool," but he seems to be a bit confused over what the newest US warplanes have been up to in Japan.

"They had 35 of them fly over Japan ... and they were not detected by the radar. They flew over and everyone said where the hell did they come from? That's stealth. It's pretty cool, right," Time quotes Trump as saying in the interview.

"Thirty-five of them flying at a high speed, low, and they were not detected. They flew right over the top of the deal, nobody knew they were coming. Pretty cool, right?" the US commander-in-chief is quoted as saying.

Pretty cool? Might have been if it had actually happened, but this seems highly unlikely.

