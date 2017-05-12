Story highlights President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday

The President tweeted about "tapes" on Friday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Friday refused to confirm or deny whether he secretly records conversations he has at White House, after he suggested as much in a tweet Friday morning.

"Well, that I can't talk about," Trump said Thursday in an interview with Fox News. "I won't talk about that. All I want is for Comey to be honest. And I hope he will be."

White House press secretary Sean Spicer also declined to answer a barrage of questions about Trump's tweet, saying "the President has nothing further to add on that."

The denials came hours after Trump issued a warning to the FBI Director he fired days earlier: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

If Trump did order a recording system installed in the Oval Office -- or elsewhere in the White House -- it would be the first of its kind since President Richard Nixon.

JUST WATCHED Parallels between Trump and Nixon? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Parallels between Trump and Nixon? 02:30

Read More