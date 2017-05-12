Tillerson signs declaration stressing climate change threat

Story highlights Trump might put out of Paris Agreement on climate change

Tillerson said administration will not "rush" into a decision

(CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signed an international declaration highlighting the importance of the Paris Agreement in tackling climate change Thursday, even as the Trump administration considers withdrawing from the agreement.

The Fairbanks Declaration was adopted at the meeting by the members of the Arctic Council, which includes countries with territory in the Arctic such as the United States. It states that "the Arctic is warming at more than twice the rate of the global average, resulting in widespread social, environmental, and economic impacts in the Arctic and worldwide," and points to "the pressing and increasing need for mitigation and adaptation actions and to strengthen resilience."

The declaration further recognizes "the need for global action to reduce both long-lived greenhouse gases and short-lived climate pollutants."

But even as Tillerson -- who chaired the council meeting -- approved the measure, his boss Donald Trump is weighing whether to abandon the landmark Paris Agreement, which requires participating countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Sources told CNN that Trump is increasingly unsure how withdrawing from the Paris climate accord would affect the United States, both legally and in its dealings with foreign leaders -- several whom are actively lobbying the administration to stay in the deal.