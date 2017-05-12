AG Sessions paves way for stricter sentencing in criminal cases

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions has a new directive for federal prosecutors across the country: charge suspects with the most serious offense you can prove.

"The most serious offenses are those that carry the most substantial guidelines sentence, including mandatory minimum sentences," Sessions later adds.

The move was harshly criticized by the New York University School of Law Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan law and policy institute focused on democracy and justice.

"The Trump administration is returning to archaic and deeply-flawed policies," Inimai Chettiar, the center's justice program director, said Friday. "Sessions is leaving little to no room for prosecutors to use their judgment and determine what criminal charges best fit the crime."

"That approach is what led to this mess of mass incarceration," she added. "It exploded the prison population, didn't help public safety, and cost taxpayers billions in enforcement and incarceration costs."

Sessions also formally withdrew a signature part of Attorney General Eric Holder's "Smart on Crime" initiative, which sought to target the most serious crimes and reduce the number of defendants charged with non-violent drug offenses that would otherwise trigger mandatory minimum sentences.

"We must ensure that our most severe mandatory minimum penalties are reserved for serious, high-level, or violent drug traffickers," Holder wrote in a 2013 memo. "In some cases, mandatory minimum and recidivist enhancements statutes have resulted in unduly harsh sentences and perceived or actual disparities that do not reflect our Principles of Federal Prosecution."

As a result, during the Obama era, federal prosecutors were instructed not to charge someone for a drug crime that would trigger a mandatory minimum sentence if certain specific factors were met: (a) the relevant conduct didn't involve death, violence, a threat of violence or possession of a weapon; (b) the defendant wasn't an organizer, leader or manager of others within a criminal organization; (c) there were no ties to large-scale drug trafficking operations; and (d) the defendant didn't have a "significant" criminal history (i.e., prior convictions).

All of those charging factors are now gone under Sessions' reign and not surprising, as he has previously telegraphed his desire to prosecute more federal cases generally.

The effects of Friday's decision are likely to be felt most immediately in the narcotics context where federal mandatory minimums established by Congress can be harsh for even first-time offenders because the sentences are dictated based on drug type and quantity.