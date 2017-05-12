Paul Ryan on Trump and Comey: 'I'm focusing on what's in my control'

Story highlights Earlier this week, Ryan called former FBI Director James Comey a "worthwhile and dedicated public servant"

Some Republicans have criticized Trump's firing of the FBI director

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan deflected the question Friday when asked about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump's related tweets this week.

"I'm focusing on what's in my control, and that is what is Congress doing to solve people's problems," the Wisconsin Republican told reporters at an event in Delavan, Wisconsin.

Ryan's comment came after a reporter asked his views on Trump's tweets, in which the President suggested there might be recorded conversations between the fired FBI director and himself.

"I'm going leave it to the President to talk about and defend his tweets," Ryan said, emphasizing that he is working on other issues that matter to his constituents, such as health care and tax reform.

"Those are the things that I got elected to do," Ryan said. "Those are the things that are within our purview in Congress. So I'm working on making sure that we make good on our promises and fix people's problems. That's what's in my control, and that's what I'm focused on."