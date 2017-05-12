Story highlights
- Mudd says Trump can't intimidate the FBI
- He tells Americans not to worry, "you can't take this seriously"
(CNN)Former CIA official Philip Mudd says he's "breathing a sigh of relief" after President Donald Trump's Twitter storm Friday because it can't be taken seriously.
"You feel like you have to give the President of the United States a pacifier and a rattle and put him in the crib," he told CNN's Kate Bolduan.
It's "a joke," he said of the tweets. "You can't take this seriously."
Mudd was reacting to a barrage of tweets the President sent early Friday morning threatening former FBI Director James Comey and floating the idea of canceling press briefings due to unfavorable coverage.
"You're threatening the FBI, who's in the midst of an investigation of presidential aides? The FBI's been around since 1908. The President of the United States has been around for three and a half months," said the former director of the CIA's Counterterrorism Center.
"If you think you're going to intimidate the former FBI director and the dozens of people in the workforce who are conducting this investigation with the Department of Justice, you've got another think coming."
Mudd also had a message for any Americans concerned by the President's recent behavior.
"Don't worry about it," he said. "Nobody in the investigation would take this seriously."