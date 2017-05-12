Story highlights Mudd says Trump can't intimidate the FBI

He tells Americans not to worry, "you can't take this seriously"

(CNN) Former CIA official Philip Mudd says he's "breathing a sigh of relief" after President Donald Trump's Twitter storm Friday because it can't be taken seriously.

"You feel like you have to give the President of the United States a pacifier and a rattle and put him in the crib," he told CNN's Kate Bolduan.

It's "a joke," he said of the tweets. "You can't take this seriously."

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

"You're threatening the FBI, who's in the midst of an investigation of presidential aides? The FBI's been around since 1908. The President of the United States has been around for three and a half months," said the former director of the CIA's Counterterrorism Center.

