Washington (CNN) Former first lady Michelle Obama expressed concern Friday over the Trump administration's decision to scale back school meal nutritional requirements.

Under the new proclamation, states will be able to grant exemptions to schools experiencing hardship in meeting the 100% whole-grain-rich standard. Schools will no longer need to hit the strictest target for lowering sodium in foods offered to students. And meal programs will be able to serve students 1% flavored milk instead of fat-free flavored milk.

Obama -- who did not mention President Donald Trump or first lady Melania Trump by name -- emphasized that it's important to make sure parents think about the importance of healthy school lunches.

"Moms, think about this," she said. "I don't care what state you live in. Take me out of the equation; like me, don't like me, but think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap."

Obama said she will continue to fight for the cause.

"My commitment to these issues is real," she said. "I picked this issue because there was deep passion for it as a mother. ... I'm going to continue working on this."

Glad to be back at the #PHASummit. No one should play politics with our kids' health. We owe them. Let's make our voices heard. pic.twitter.com/g2ZDbwZk5u — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 12, 2017

She also tweeted about the event Friday.

