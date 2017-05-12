Trumps celebrate military moms ahead of Mother's Day

Story highlights The President and first lady hosted service members, spouses and their mothers

They both made remarks in the White House East Room

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump kicked off Mother's Day weekend a little early, celebrating military mothers at the White House Friday afternoon.

The Trumps welcomed service members, spouses and mothers to the East Wing for remarks and a performance by the Army Chorus and the Marine Band.

"This is one of the many opportunities for us to thank the incredible military mothers who love and care for our nation's heroes, and they are heroes, so thank you very much, and the mothers are heroes, too," Trump said. "It is your sacrifice that protects our nation safeguards, our liberties and makes sure our beautiful American flag always waves proudly above our very glorious land."

As the mothers, spouses, and service members nodded, Trump made a vague reference to some of the tensions of the week.

JUST WATCHED Inside Melania Trump's first 100 days Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Inside Melania Trump's first 100 days 02:49

"I see you shaking your head, yes, yes, yes. That's different than we watch on television every once in a while, that reaction, right? I like your reaction," he said.

Read More