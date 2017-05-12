Warner: Comey won't testify to intel panel next week

Story highlights Comey was invited to testify on Tuesday

Acting FBI Director testified on Thursday

Washington (CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey will not testify before the Senate intelligence committee next week, according to the panel's vice chairman, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia.

"We just heard from the director that he's not able to make Tuesday," Warner told CNN's Manu Raju. "It's my hope that that we will be able to find a time. I think it's really important that the Congress, and more broadly the American people, hear Director Comey's side of the story."

Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, was invited to speak before the committee in a closed session. The former official was in charge of the bureau's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Virginia Democrat told MSNBC earlier Friday that Comey would not appear next week.

The intelligence committee issued a subpoena this week to former national security adviser Michael Flynn for documents regarding his interactions with Russian officials.

