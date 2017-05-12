Vice chair of 'Election Integrity' group repeatedly backed Trump's unfounded claim that millions voted illegally

Story highlights Kobach has been known for the past decade for advocating for strict immigration laws and tough voter identification laws.

In Kobach, Trump also chose someone who supports his baseless claim of massive vote fraud in the 2016 election.

(CNN) The man Donald Trump appointed Thursday to be vice chair of a commission to investigate voter fraud repeatedly backed Trump's unfounded charge that millions voted illegally in the 2016 election.

President Trump signed an executive order creating the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity and named Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach as vice chair. For the past decade, Kobach has advocated for strict immigration laws and tough voter identification laws.

In Kobach, Trump also chose someone who supports his claim of massive vote fraud in the 2016 election.

"We do know that there's a very large number," Kobach said on "Cavuto" on Fox News in February. "And it will be impossible to ever know what the exact number of noncitizens who voted."

Kobach added, "I think it's probably in excess of a million. If you take the whole country. I think it's in excess of a million if you take the entire country, for sure."

