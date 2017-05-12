Story highlights Rep. Nadler said it's too early to talk about impeachment

The New York Democrat believes if Trump recorded conversations with Comey, he has to hand them over

Washington (CNN) Rep. Jerrold Nadler said in an interview Friday that President Donald Trump's dismissal of FBI Director James Comey and subsequent tweet that Comey "better hope" their conversations weren't taped add up to a "strong case" that Trump tried to obstruct justice.

The New York Democrat's comments come after news reports that Trump requested Comey pledge his loyalty to the President at a dinner shortly after Trump took office. Nadler's remarks also follow the President's comment in an interview with NBC's Lester Holt on Thursday that he considered the FBI's investigation of alleged collusion between Trump campaign aides and Russian officials in his decision to fire the FBI director.

"Asking for loyalty of the FBI, which is supposed to be independent -- especially when he just admitted he was thinking of firing Comey essentially because of the Russian investigation -- those two things combined make a very strong case for the President having committed an obstruction of justice and that's got to be investigated," Nadler said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

On Friday, Trump tweeted: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press."

The President's reasoning for dismissing Comey, which Trump told NBC News was something he had been planning to do before it was recommended by his attorney general and deputy attorney general, "raises a very serious concern about obstruction of justice, about obstructing that investigation," Nadler said.

