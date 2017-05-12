Source: Comey is 'not worried about any tapes'

Story highlights
- Trump issued a thinly veiled threat to Comey Friday morning
- A source said Comey knew it was possible he would lose his job
Washington (CNN)Former FBI Director James Comey is "not worried about any tapes" of conversations between him and President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the matter told CNN Friday, adding that "if there is a tape, there's nothing he is worried about" that could be on it.
Friday morning, Trump issued a thinly veiled threat to Comey, apparently suggesting there are possibly recorded conversations between the two men that could be leaked to counter the former FBI director if necessary.
"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press," Trump tweeted.
On Friday, CNN's Jake Tapper reported that Comey was "taken aback" by Trump's request for a personal assurance or pledge of loyalty at a dinner shortly after he took office. Comey refused, saying he could not make such a pledge, but he promised to always be honest with the President.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday rejected the idea that Trump asked Comey to pledge his loyalty. "I think the President wants loyalty to his country and to the rule of law," Spicer said.
The source said of the dinner between Comey and Trump on January 27 that it came at Trump's request and was one-on-one. Trump told NBC he thought Comey asked for the dinner, but the source denied the President's account, saying that if Comey had wanted to dine with Trump, he would have had to put the request in through the deputy attorney general.
"It doesn't work that way. It's ludicrous," the source said.