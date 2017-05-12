Source: Comey is 'not worried about any tapes'

(CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey is "not worried about any tapes" of conversations between him and President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the matter told CNN Friday, adding that "if there is a tape, there's nothing he is worried about" that could be on it.

Friday morning, Trump issued a thinly veiled threat to Comey, apparently suggesting there are possibly recorded conversations between the two men that could be leaked to counter the former FBI director if necessary.

"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press," Trump tweeted.

On Friday, CNN's Jake Tapper reported that Comey was "taken aback" by Trump's request for a personal assurance or pledge of loyalty at a dinner shortly after he took office. Comey refused, saying he could not make such a pledge, but he promised to always be honest with the President.

The source said of the dinner between Comey and Trump on January 27 that it came at Trump's request and was one-on-one.

