Coronado, California (CNN) President Donald Trump's takeover of the Republican Party was on vivid display as its leadership gathered for their first spring meeting of his administration.

The President didn't attend in person, but Trump recorded a five-minute video message that was played for many of the Republican National Committee's 168 members and their guests Friday.

In the message, Trump touted the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and pledged to campaign heavily for House and Senate candidates during the 2018 midterms.

"I'll be going around to different states. I'll be working hard for people running for Congress and the people running for the Senate. We can pick up a lot of seats, especially if it keeps going the way it's going now," Trump said.

He also breezed through his agenda, calling for tax reform that will "provide significant middle-class tax relief." He pledged that "$4 or $5 trillion" be repatriated as a result of GOP tax reform.

