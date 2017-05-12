Story highlights Bill Clinton's crossword has a couple familiar messages

The former president is a noted crossword enthusiast

(CNN) What's seven letters, sometimes modified by the word "stupid" and particularly familiar to former President Bill Clinton?

It's the E-C-O-N-O-M-Y, stupid!

That phrase is among the clues included in The New York Times crossword puzzle on Friday, which was written by Clinton.

The former president, who's a famed crossword enthusiast, collaborated with Arkansas district court judge and regular puzzle contributor Victor Fleming to create the puzzle. Fleming constructed the 15x15 grid with input from Clinton, who wrote most of the clues, according to puzzle editor Will Shortz

"When the judge proposed tweaks to certain clues, Mr. Clinton objected: 'Too easy and boring. Might as well print the answers in the puzzle,'" Shortz wrote.

Read More