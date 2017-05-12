Story highlights Vanessa Van Edwards: In our study, we found that talking with your hands might be the best power gesture you have -- and no one knows this better than President Donald Trump

Vanessa Van Edwards is a behavioral investigator and author of the book Captivate: The Science of Succeeding with People. She runs a human behavior research lab called the Science of People. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) Immediately after he was sworn into office on January 20, 2017, Donald Trump prepared to address the United States of America for the first time as President. Before he uttered a single word into the microphone, he already had signaled to the nation that his optimism about the future. How?

With a big thumbs-up -- a nonverbal signal in the United States for "all good here."

Vanessa Van Edwards

After that initial thumbs-up in his address, he went on to use an additional 640 more hand gestures in his speech.

As a behavioral investigator, I know that President Trump's body language played as large a role in the election as his actual words. And because an inaugural address is a president's first impression to the nation, I wanted to know if I could learn anything from presidential inaugural addresses throughout history. These moments say a lot about each president's personal brand.

And so, my lab, The Science of People, embarked on a study to analyze every presidential inaugural address from Trump to Truman. My team and I watched video of each address from 1949 to 2017 and coded them for body language patterns, hand gestures and context cues. We also partnered with Quantified Communications to do a detailed comparison of each speech's verbal content.

