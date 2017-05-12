What Eve can reveal to us about Mother's Day

Story highlights Bruce Feiler: We see the first lady of Eden as the one who introduced sin, deceit, and even death into the world

(CNN) The Book of Genesis calls her "the mother of all living." She's not just the first woman; she's also the first mother. She's Eve.

Yet because we focus primarily on her faults and see the first lady of Eden as the one who introduced sin, deceit and even death into the world, we rarely learn the lessons her example can teach us about motherhood.

At this moment when religion seems in the crosshairs of Western society, maybe Eve can help us understand the unique role women play in maintaining the strength of the family.

Here are four lessons from the Very First Mother.

Being a parent is hard. Of all the indignities heaped on Adam and Eve over the centuries, one of the most unfortunate is that we often overlook what they did after after leaving Eden. They weren't just partners, lovers and sinners; they were also parents. The first parents, tasked before anyone else with learning to love their children even in the face of disappointment. As they quickly learned, children aren't just barrels of laughs and bundles of joy. They're also irascible, stubborn, and, as in the case of Cain and Abel, rivalrous.

