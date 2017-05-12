Hospitals in England hit by 'large-scale ransomware' attack

Story highlights NHS Digital says it has no evidence that patient data has been accessed

London hospital trust says the malware attack has caused delays and forced ambulances to divert

London (CNN) Hospitals in the UK were crippled by a "large-scale" cyber attack on Friday that forced operations to be canceled and ambulances to be diverted.

Health workers reported being locked out of their systems and seeing messages demanding ransom payments to regain access. NHS England described the incident as a "ransomware" attack.

At least 16 organizations connected to the National Health Service (NHS) in England reported being affected. "The investigation is at an early stage but we believe the malware variant is Wanna Decryptor," NHS Digital said in a statement.

"At this stage we do not have any evidence that patient data has been accessed. We will continue to work with affected organisations to confirm this."

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust reports IT problems on its website.

Earlier on Friday, the Spanish government said a large number of companies had been affected by a similar attack, The firms included the telecoms giant Telefonica and the power company Ibedrola, Reuters reported.

