Hospitals in England hit by 'large-scale ransomware' attack

Story highlights NHS Digital says it has no evidence that patient data has been accessed

London hospital trust says the malware attack has caused delays and forced ambulances to divert

London (CNN) Hospitals in the UK were crippled by a "large-scale" cyber attack on Friday that forced operations to be canceled and ambulances to be diverted.

Health workers reported being locked out of their systems and seeing messages demanding ransom payments to regain access. NHS England described the incident as a "ransomware" attack.

At least 16 organizations connected to the National Health Service (NHS) in England reported being affected. "The investigation is at an early stage but we believe the malware variant is Wanna Decryptor," NHS Digital said in a statement.

"At this stage we do not have any evidence that patient data has been accessed. We will continue to work with affected organisations to confirm this."

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust reports IT problems on its website.

NHS Digital said it was working with the government's National Cyber Security Centre, the Department of Health and NHS England to help the organizations affected "to manage the incident swiftly and decisively." It said the attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS.

Read More