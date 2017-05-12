Are potatoes healthy?

Story highlights Potatoes offer vitamin B6, vitamin C and iron, and are an excellent source of potassium

French fries and hash browns significantly boost calories, fat and sodium

(CNN) Yes, a plain baked potato is a healthy food, especially when it is consumed with its fiber-rich skin.

But because its nutrient profile and composition is different from other vegetables (it has more starch than leafy greens, for example), it shouldn't be the only vegetable in your diet.

Though potatoes may be thought of as a fattening food, a medium, unsalted plain baked potato with skin has only 160 calories and is naturally fat- and cholesterol-free. Each potato also packs about 4 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein, which keeps us feeling full.

In fact, research suggests that potatoes are preferable to pasta in terms of their ability to reduce appetite after being consumed.

Potatoes offer many nutrients and minerals, but can become unhealthy if fried or loaded with butter, sour cream and cheese.

Potatoes also offer vitamin B6, vitamin C and iron, and are an excellent source of potassium. A medium potato provides about 20% of the recommended daily value for potassium, an important mineral that may help blunt sodium's effects on blood pressure.

