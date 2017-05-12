Breaking News

Classics keep top spot on list of most popular US baby names, but ...

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 12:20 PM ET, Fri May 12, 2017

The name Emma debuted in the top 10 in 2002 and was the most popular name for baby girls in 2016. Actress Emma Watson made her cinematic debut in 2001 as Hermione in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
The name Noah climbed to 23 in 2005, the year after Ryan Gosling melted hearts as Noah in the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' "The Notebook." The name has continued to gain popularity over the years, hitting No. 1 in 2016 for the fourth year.
The name Olivia has been moving up and down the top 10 list since making its debut in 2001. It was No. 2 for girls in 2016. Actress and model Olivia Munn has been seen in the TV show "The Newsroom" and played the character Psylocke in "X-Men: Apocalypse" in 2016.
The name Liam jumped from 75 in 2008 to 49 in 2009 and has been rising fast ever since. Actor Liam Hemsworth started his acting career in Australian TV before his breakthrough role in the hit film "The Hunger Games" in 2012.
Ava has been the fifth-most popular name for girls since 2008. In 2016, it moved to third. It's a popular name for the children of celebrities, such as Ava Phillippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, and Ava Jackman, daughter of Hugh Jackman. Director and screenwriter Ava DuVernay was the first black female director to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award and her 2014 film "Selma" was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.
William jumped to the third spot this year; it gets a royal boost from the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.
William jumped to the third spot this year; it gets a royal boost from the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.
Sophia is the fourth most popular name for girls. It first cracked the top 10 in 2006. By then, Sophia Bush had made a name for herself as Brooke Davis in the popular CW teen drama "One Tree Hill," which ran from 2003 to 2012.
Mason Cook is an American child actor. He is known for his portrayal of Cecil Wilson in "Spy Kids," Murray in the ABC series, "The Goldbergs" and Ray DiMeo in the ABC sitcom "Speechless." His name came in fourth for 2016.
Isabella went from the 45th-most popular baby name for girls in 2000 to No. 1 in 2009. Child actress Isabella Rice is best known for her work on the TV shows "Pretty Little Liars" and "True Blood."
Since 1900, the name James has been in the top 20, but it hadn't cracked the top 10 since 1992. That changed in 2014, and it's in the fifth spot for 2016. It could have something to do with Houston Rockets point guard James Harden.
Mia was the sixth-most popular name among girls in 2016, with plenty of possible celeb inspiration, from soccer star Mia Hamm to actress Mia Farrow.
It's an old name, but Benjamin was a new addition to the top 10 list in 2015. The name ranked sixth in 2016. Among the buzziest Bens of today? Actor Ben Stiller.
One of the most famous Charlottes of today is surely the British princess, whose parents are Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was born May 2, 2015, and recently celebrated her second birthday.
Jacob had been the most popular name for boys since 1999 but was unseated by Noah in 2013. Jacob is the name of a character in the popular "Twilight" series and of "Room" actor Jacob Tremblay.
Abigail hasn't always enjoyed A-list popularity; for most of the first half of the 20th century, it failed to crack the top 1,000 names. Its star has risen alongside that of Abigail Breslin, born in 1996. She made her screen debut in "Signs" in 2002 and was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in "Little Miss Sunshine" in 2006.
Michael has been a popular name for boys across the generations. In 2015, it was ranked eighth. In 2015, actor Michael B. Jordan appeared in films like "Creed" and "Fantastic Four."
Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is one of many famous Emilys who could be keeping the name in the top 10; it was ranked No. 9 in 2016.
The name Elijah is a new addition to the top 10 list in 2016. One of the more notable Elijahs is Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat from Maryland.
The name Harper first cracked the top 10 in 2015, perhaps inspired by "To Kill A Mockingbird" author Harper Lee. Another book by the author, "Go Set A Watchman," was published in 2015. Lee died in February 2016.
Ethan entered the top 10 in 2002 at No. 5 but has yet to grab the top spot. Actor Ethan Hawke has been stealing hearts since his role in the 1989 film "Dead Poets Society."
Story highlights

  • Noah and Emma remain in the top spot for popular baby names in the US
  • The names Kylo and Kehlani are on the rise

(CNN)The third -- and fourth -- time's the charm for Emma and Noah.

Emma is the most popular girls' name in the United States in 2016 for the third year in a row, the Social Security Administration announced Friday, and it was the fourth year Noah took the top spot for boys.
Overall, the top 10 most popular names for boys and girls didn't change much from the year before. For boys, Alexander fell off the list. William and Mason increased in popularity for boys and Charlotte for girls.
    But a warm welcome is in order for the name Elijah, which broke into the list for the first time. Some well-known Elijahs include actor Elijah Wood and Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. Characters on the HBO TV series "Girls" and CW series "The Originals" also bear the name.
    New arrivals: The most popular baby names of 2015
    Pop culture affects the popularity of certain names every year. Liam remains the second most popular name for boys, perhaps a nod to actor Liam Hemsworth. It has been rising through the list since 2012, when the first "Hunger Games" film, starring Hemsworth, premiered.
    But these effects can also be seen when less traditional names make a huge jump in popularity beyond the top 10.
    For boys in 2016, that name was Kylo, which rose from 3,359 in 2015 to 901 last year. Kylo Ren, a character introduced in the 2015 film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," is (spoiler!) the troubled son of Princess Leia and Han Solo who leans toward the Dark Side of the Force to emulate his grandfather Darth Vader.
    For girls, the name Kehlani jumped from 3,359 in 2015 to 872 in 2016. Kehlani is a singer, songwriter and dancer who has collaborated with Chance the Rapper and Zayn. She was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 for her album "You Should Be Here."
    Creed and Adonis also spiked in popularity for boys in 2016, perhaps linked to the 2015 movie "Creed," in which Sylvester Stallone once again played Rocky Balboa, this time training his boxing rival's son, Adonis Johnson Creed. Zayn was another boys' name on the rise, after the former One Direction member and now solo artist.
    Names on the rise for girls included Kaylani (a variation Kehlani), Royalty, Saoirse, Ophelia and Alessia. Parents might have been inspired by actress Saoirse Ronan, singer Alessia Cara and actress Ophelia Lovibond or the release of several songs titled "Ophelia."
    Perhaps the Kansas City Royals, who won the 2015 World Series, are the inspiration behind Royalty, according to the Social Security Administration. Singer Chris Brown also has a young daughter named Royalty.
    As for names decreasing in popularity, that included four variations on the name Caitlin for girls and Jonael, Aadren, Triston and Freddy for boys.
    The 2016 election didn't seem to have an impact on the list: There were no major changes in rankings of the names Donald or Hillary.
    The Social Security Administration is able to share the ranking because parents provide children's names when they apply for Social Security cards. The agency started releasing its popular baby name list by gender in 1997 but has collected names dating to 1880.
    Most popular names for girls in 2016:
    1. Emma
    2. Olivia
    3. Ava
    4. Sophia
    5. Isabella
    6. Mia
    7. Charlotte
    8. Abigail
    9. Emily
    10. Harper
    Most popular names for boys:
    1. Noah
    2. Liam
    3. William
    4. Mason
    5. James
    6. Benjamin
    7. Jacob
    8. Michael
    9. Elijah
    10. Ethan