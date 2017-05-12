Story highlights Noah and Emma remain in the top spot for popular baby names in the US

The names Kylo and Kehlani are on the rise

(CNN) The third -- and fourth -- time's the charm for Emma and Noah.

Emma is the most popular girls' name in the United States in 2016 for the third year in a row, the Social Security Administration announced Friday, and it was the fourth year Noah took the top spot for boys.

Overall, the top 10 most popular names for boys and girls didn't change much from the year before. For boys, Alexander fell off the list. William and Mason increased in popularity for boys and Charlotte for girls.

But a warm welcome is in order for the name Elijah, which broke into the list for the first time. Some well-known Elijahs include actor Elijah Wood and Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. Characters on the HBO TV series "Girls" and CW series "The Originals" also bear the name.

Pop culture affects the popularity of certain names every year. Liam remains the second most popular name for boys, perhaps a nod to actor Liam Hemsworth. It has been rising through the list since 2012, when the first "Hunger Games" film, starring Hemsworth, premiered.

Read More